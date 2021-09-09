Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Acquires Shares of 65,310 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.8% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.53. 9,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,195. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.44 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

