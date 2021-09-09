Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Buys Shares of 4,302 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,565. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

