Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Invests $217,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,738 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.87. 85,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,966,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

