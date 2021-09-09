Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.02. The stock had a trading volume of 900,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,817,707. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $382.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

