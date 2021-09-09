Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Makes New $583,000 Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 32.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 116.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.32. 13,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,842. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

