Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Buys 9 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,582 ($20.67) per share, for a total transaction of £142.38 ($186.02).
Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,550 ($20.25) per share, for a total transaction of £155 ($202.51).
- On Monday, July 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,553 ($20.29) per share, for a total transaction of £139.77 ($182.61).
CBG opened at GBX 1,562 ($20.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 21.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,544.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,577.70. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.