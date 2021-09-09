Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Buys 9 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,582 ($20.67) per share, for a total transaction of £142.38 ($186.02).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,550 ($20.25) per share, for a total transaction of £155 ($202.51).

On Monday, July 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,553 ($20.29) per share, for a total transaction of £139.77 ($182.61).

CBG opened at GBX 1,562 ($20.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 21.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,544.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,577.70. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.