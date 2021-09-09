Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Up 6.6%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. 202,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,089,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLOV. cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $728,265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,875,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,717,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,322,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

