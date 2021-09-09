Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.45). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,914,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,875 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,484,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,304,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 186,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 66.2% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,129,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $522.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.73. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.