Collective (CO2) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $302,306.00

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Collective has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One Collective coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001650 BTC on major exchanges. Collective has a total market capitalization of $198,482.73 and approximately $302,306.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00058431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00172982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.22 or 0.00718796 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00043108 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

