Commerce Bank Buys 81,027 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,027 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $844,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $8,581,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 958.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.17 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.