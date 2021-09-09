Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $199.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

