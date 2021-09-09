Commerce Bank Sells 3,417 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of C opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.