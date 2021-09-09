Commerce Bank Sells 4,609 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $192.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.