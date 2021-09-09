Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) rose 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 17,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,186,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

SID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,308,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,661.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 93,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

