Comparing ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) & Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ASOS alerts:

This table compares ASOS and Bath & Body Works’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASOS $4.22 billion 1.09 $143.99 million $1.62 28.44 Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.44 $844.00 million $3.46 18.64

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than ASOS. Bath & Body Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ASOS and Bath & Body Works, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASOS 0 6 7 0 2.54 Bath & Body Works 0 1 8 0 2.89

Bath & Body Works has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.07%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than ASOS.

Profitability

This table compares ASOS and Bath & Body Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASOS N/A N/A N/A Bath & Body Works 14.62% -177.66% 16.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ASOS has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats ASOS on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.