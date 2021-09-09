Comparing Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) & First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 24.18% N/A N/A First Merchants 33.81% 10.09% 1.30%

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and First Merchants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.72 $3.25 million N/A N/A First Merchants $558.43 million 3.86 $148.60 million $2.74 14.52

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Merchants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pacific Valley Bank and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Merchants 0 0 4 0 3.00

First Merchants has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.73%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Summary

First Merchants beats Pacific Valley Bank on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Valley Bank Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bank engage in the provision of financial services. It includes deposit products such as checking, savings and money market, and certificate deposits, and online solutions like online banking, bill pay,remote deposit, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. The firm serves customers who operate a small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families residing in Monterey County. The company was founded on September 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

