Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Shares Down 0.3%

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00. 2,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.04.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.22%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Computer Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Services stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Computer Services were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Services, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation.

