comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) versus Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Head-To-Head Comparison

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ucommune International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of comScore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

comScore has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ucommune International has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for comScore and Ucommune International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A

comScore presently has a consensus target price of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 27.26%. Given comScore’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares comScore and Ucommune International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $356.04 million 0.94 -$47.92 million ($0.67) -6.06 Ucommune International $134.43 million 0.60 -$74.86 million N/A N/A

comScore has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and Ucommune International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -22.52% -34.08% -11.44% Ucommune International N/A -24.52% -13.83%

Summary

comScore beats Ucommune International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 234 spaces across 54 cities, which provided approximately 57,500 workstations. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, China.

