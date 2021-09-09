Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $496.67 million, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

