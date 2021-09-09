Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Sells $1,345,434.09 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $1,345,434.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Norman Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of Conn’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $660.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.58.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CONN shares. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 389.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 36.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,127,000 after buying an additional 157,632 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

