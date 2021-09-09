ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

COP opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 25.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

