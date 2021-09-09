ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,395 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 205,122 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $33,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,818 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.83. 285,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,296,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

