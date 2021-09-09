CONTRACOIN Price Tops $0.27 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $11.61 million and approximately $150,505.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00151837 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,958,670 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

