Contrasting Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) & Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Empiric Student Property’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $898.40 million 8.67 $187.10 million $3.71 18.03 Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Empiric Student Property.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kilroy Realty and Empiric Student Property, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 1 3 7 0 2.55 Empiric Student Property 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus price target of $70.27, indicating a potential upside of 5.07%. Given Kilroy Realty’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Empiric Student Property.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Empiric Student Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 71.92% 12.06% 6.48% Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Empiric Student Property on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle. The company was founded on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments. The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

