CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 4,961.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of CTK opened at $1.62 on Thursday. CooTek has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $99.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,098 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of CooTek (Cayman) worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

