Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.25. The company had a trading volume of 100,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,306. Copart has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.30.
In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.60.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
