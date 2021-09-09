Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.25. The company had a trading volume of 100,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,306. Copart has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.30.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Copart stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Copart worth $77,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

