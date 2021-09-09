Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. Copart’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.03. 54,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,306. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.30. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Copart stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Copart worth $77,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

