Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Trading Down 4%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $137.31 and last traded at $138.86. 5,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,039,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.67.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,899,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,934,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Copart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

