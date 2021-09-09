Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stake Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.