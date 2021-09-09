Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.44.

CRSR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

CRSR stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 2,287,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $84,249,030.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,237,378 shares of company stock valued at $120,494,385 in the last three months. Company insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

