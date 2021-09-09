Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$6.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.95. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$2.66 and a 12-month high of C$6.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.03.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

