CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $169,000.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total value of $166,370.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total value of $235,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total value of $158,580.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $316,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $153,000.00.

On Friday, August 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $238,500.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $203,970.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $203,415.00.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $169.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.44. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $171.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in CorVel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 387.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 97.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

