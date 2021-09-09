Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.76

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 3101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMRE shares. boosted their target price on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $166.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,682,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,115,000 after purchasing an additional 113,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 40.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 496,589 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 352.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,086,678 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Costamare by 32.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

