CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 988.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 925.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 850.2% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 151.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.