Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $466.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $433.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $465.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

