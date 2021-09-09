Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $490.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Costco have risen and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trend and increasing penetration of e-commerce business reinforce its position. The strategy to sell products at discounted prices has helped draw customers seeking both value and convenience. These factors have been aiding in registering impressive sales number. This is evident from fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 sales results, wherein the top line increased 17.4% year over year. Also, Costco maintained stellar comps run. The metric rose 14.2% during the month of August and jumped 15.5% in the final quarter. While aforementioned factors raise optimism, margins still remain an area to watch. Any deleverage in SG&A rate as well incremental wages and sanitation costs cannot be ignored.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $437.91.

Shares of COST opened at $465.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.64. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $465.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 141,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

