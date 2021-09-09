Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Raised to $54.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.
BASE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.
NASDAQ BASE opened at $51.58 on Thursday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
