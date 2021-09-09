Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Raised to $54.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

BASE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $51.58 on Thursday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

