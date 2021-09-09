Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Holdings Lifted by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,469 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.51% of Coupa Software worth $98,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 11.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 192,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,556,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 18.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 826.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $7.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.26.

In other news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

