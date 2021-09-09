Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Oppenheimer

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.26.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $252.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -68.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $321,893.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $7,037,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 37.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 339.1% in the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.