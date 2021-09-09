CRDT (CRDT) One Day Volume Hits $901,429.00

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, CRDT has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One CRDT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CRDT has a market cap of $50,611.93 and $901,429.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CRDT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00060393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00168285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

CRDT Coin Profile

CRDT (CRYPTO:CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRDT’s official website is crdt.io . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

CRDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CRDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.