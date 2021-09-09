Creative Planning Has $466,000 Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $73.74 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.56.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

