Creative Planning Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 668,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 75,775 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 962.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 96,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $22.97 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.1265 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.