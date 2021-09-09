Creative Planning Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Creative Planning cut its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 119.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 62,447 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4,952.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth $4,050,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $268.23 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $188.81 and a 12 month high of $275.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.49.

