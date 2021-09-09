Creative Planning Has $521,000 Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Service Co. International by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Service Co. International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,943,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $7,030,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $65.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

