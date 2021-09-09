Creative Planning Sells 1,027 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after acquiring an additional 367,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,659,000 after purchasing an additional 231,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,385,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth $43,077,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth $28,148,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

XHB opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.