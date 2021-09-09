Creative Planning Sells 30,859 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,859 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.