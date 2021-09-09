Creative Planning Sells 874 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Open Text were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.