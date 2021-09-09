Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.250-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $144 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.36 million.

CREE traded up $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $85.95. 29,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,283. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.44. Cree has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cree will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CREE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

