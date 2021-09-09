Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Buys 6,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.85. 268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,292. The company has a market cap of $107.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 1.53. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 29.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crexendo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

