Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.25

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 1514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $940.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,000. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 608,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,885,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 634,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 349,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 338,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

